BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will start construction Monday on a project to consolidate four B Line stops on the Green Line into two.
The St. Paul Street and BU West stations will be combined into one, as will the Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stations.
It's part of the overall $8 billion Green Line transformation project.
The MBTA said the longer platforms and fewer stops should make rides along Commonwealth Avenue faster and more reliable.
For more information, visit the T’s website.