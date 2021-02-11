CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will start construction Monday on a project to consolidate four B Line stops on the Green Line into two.

The St. Paul Street and BU West stations will be combined into one, as will the Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stations.

Consolidating the Babcock St and Pleasant St stops, the new platform will be between Harry Agganis Way and Babcock St. Consolidating the St. Paul St and BU West stops, the new platform will be between St. Paul St and Amory St. (Image credit: MBTA)

It’s part of the overall $8 billion Green Line transformation project.

The MBTA said the longer platforms and fewer stops should make rides along Commonwealth Avenue faster and more reliable.

Rendering of the proposed station between Harry Agganis Way and Babock St. (Image credit: MBTA)

For more information, visit the T’s website.

