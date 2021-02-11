BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,213 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 523,258 while the total number of deaths is 14,964.
There were 110,792 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.65%.
There are 1,313 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 45 since Wednesday. There are 304 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 50,344 active cases in Massachusetts.