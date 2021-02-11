BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has moved one step closer to becoming President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 18-to-4 Thursday to approve the nomination, according to CBS News. It now heads to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.RELATED: Legislation Would Ban Sale Of Fur Products In Massachusetts
Walsh testified before the committee exactly a week ago, but did not face any difficult questions from the panel.RELATED: Brockton Public Schools Plan To Resume Some In-Person Learning In Late February
If confirmed, Walsh would be the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.
Walsh was first elected mayor in 2013. Before that, he was a state representative for nearly 20 years and held leadership positions in multiple labor unions.MORE: CVS Now Scheduling COVID Vaccine Appointments At Massachusetts Stores
If and when Walsh officially steps down as mayor, Boston City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor.