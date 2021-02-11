LOWELL (CBS) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lowell Thursday afternoon. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived to the scene on Seventeenth Street.
The conditions of the four people transported were not immediately known. The fire is still being investigated but it may have started in the basement, Fire Chief Phillip Charron said.
Some of the firefighters on scene had also responded to Wednesday’s deadly fire on Westford Street in Lowell. That fire left one person died and seriously injured three others in a multi-family home.