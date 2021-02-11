BOSTON (CBS) – A former state representative facing federal fraud charges is expected to plead guilty. David Nangle is scheduled to be in court next week to change his plea.
Prosecutors say Nangle used campaign funds to pay off gambling debts, pay his golf club dues and buy gifts for his girlfriend.
The Lowell Democrat is also accused of cheating the IRS out of tens of thousands of dollars.
When he was arrested in February of 2020, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said, “Simply put, Representative Nangle used the power of his position on Beacon Hill to fund a lifestyle out of his reach.”