BOSTON (CBS) – Will there be fans at Fenway Park when the Red Sox host their 2021 home opener? Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said it’s still too early to tell.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that sports and concert venues can begin welcoming spectators back later this month with 10% capacity and other precautions.RELATED: NHL Moving Willie O'Ree Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony To January
Baker was asked during his Thursday press conference if he anticipates Massachusetts could make a similar decision by Red Sox opening day on April 1.
“Opening day is kind of far from now,” Baker said. “We and many other states are making a lot of progress on our COVID numbers, which is incredibly important for sort of every aspect of life in our communities.”RELATED: Red Sox Moving Start Times Back To 7:10 PM At Fenway Park
The Massachusetts governor said for him, the big question will be how much improvement there is in COVID vaccine distribution in the months leading up to opening day.
“If there’s some positive development there it’ll make a big difference with respect to how we make decisions about all kinds of things, including (fans at Fenway Park),” Baker said. “For me, the big issue is going to be – where are we going to be on Opening Day?”MORE: Tom Brady Is The Most Popular G.O.A.T. In United States
Fenway Park is currently serving as a mass vaccination site.