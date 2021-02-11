BOSTON (CBS) – CVS is now scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at their pharmacies starting Friday, February 12. It will eventually be available at stores in 27 cities and towns in Massachusetts once they receive the vaccines from federal and state programs.
The vaccines are only available through an appointment to those who are eligible, meaning those in Phase 1 or those age 75 and older in Phase 2 and their caregiver.
The scheduling system opened on Thursday on CVS.com but you’ll have to be patient. Anyone looking to make an appointment in Massachusetts will be taken to a virtual waiting room to book your time for a shot.
CVS said it will not provide a full list of participating locations because active stores will change regularly based on the vaccine supply.
Those who don’t have online access can call customer service at 800-746-7287.
Massachusetts is one of 11 states where CVS pharmacies are giving the vaccines in stores. To start, Massachusetts has been allocated 21,600 doses to be distributed among 18 stores. When more vaccines are made available, CVS plans to expand the number of stores that will offer vaccinations.
Here are the cities and towns where CVS pharmacies are participating in the program. Again, CVS said stores will change regularly based on the vaccine supply.
To make an appointment, visit CVS.com
Boston
Braintree
Cambridge
Chelsea
East Boston
East Falmouth
Fall River
Holyoke
Hudson
Ipswich
Lynn
Malden
Medfield
Methuen
Milford
New Bedford
North Easton
North Grafton
Palmer
Peabody
Randolph
Seekonk
Springfield
Sturbridge
Watertown
Weymouth
Worcester