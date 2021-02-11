MBTA To Combine 4 B Line Stations On Green Line Into 2WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 hours ago

'Opening Day Is Kind Of Far From Now': Gov. Baker Mum On Fenway Hosting Fans For Opening DayWhen asked about the possibility of Fenway having fans for Opening Day, Gov. Charlie Baker said ““If there's some positive development there it’ll make a big difference with respect to how we make decisions about all kinds of things, including [Opening Day at Fenway].”

3 hours ago

Gov. Baker On Why Mass. Doesn't Have A Waiting List For COVID Vaccines Outside Of Regular RegistrationsIn a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker stressed that the reason the state isn't setting up a waiting list for coronavirus vaccines is because he doesn't want people who have appointments to worry that they might not have one anymore.

3 hours ago

Gov. Baker Warns Seniors To Not Let People 'Take Advantage' Of State's Vaccine Plan For CaregiversDuring a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “If you're 75 years or older and you need assistance going through the vaccination process, you should only reach out to somebody that you know or trust to bring you.”

3 hours ago

Legislation Would Ban Sale Of Fur Products In MassachusettsThere's a push to ban fur sales in Massachusetts. Democratic Sen. John Velis, of Westfield, and Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, of Framingham, are sponsoring House and Senate bills with a goal of "prohibiting the sale of fur products" in the state. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago