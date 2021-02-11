BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts that are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the fourth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 110, down from 153 last week.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Abington, Acushnet, Adams, Attleboro, Auburn, Avon, Ayer, Barnstable, Bellingham, Berkley, Blackstone, Boxford, Brewster, Bridgewater, Brockton, Carver, Chatham, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Cohasset, Dartmouth, Dedham, Dennis, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, East Bridgewater, Eastham, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Foxborough, Freetown, Gardner, Georgetown, Great Barrington, Halifax, Hamilton, Hampden, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Holbrook, Holyoke, Hudson, Hull, Lakeville, Lawrence, Leominster, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Malden, Marion, Marlborough, Marshfield, Methuen, Middleborough, Middleton, Monson, New Bedford, North Reading, Norwood, Orleans, Oxford, Palmer, Paxton, Peabody, Pembroke, Plainville, Plymouth, Quincy, Randolph, Raynham, Revere, Rochester, Rutland, Salisbury, Sandwich, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southampton, Southborough, Southbridge, Southwick, Spencer, Springfield, Sterling, Sunderland, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Townsend, Ware, Webster, West Bridgewater, West Brookfield, West Springfield, Westminster, Westport, Weymouth, Whitman, Winchendon.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,213 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.