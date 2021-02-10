DANVERS (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference late Wednesday morning to discuss COVID vaccines in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.RELATED: Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opens At DoubleTree Hotel In Danvers
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to discuss the state’s vaccination process.
The press conference will take place following a tour of the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers.RELATED: When Can Massachusetts Residents 65+ Get The COVID Vaccine? Baker Says Wait ‘A Little While Longer’
Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine plan got underway February 1 with shots for residents 75 and older. Once that group is vaccinated, people over 65 are also eligible.
Earlier this week, Baker said that there are 430,000 people over the age of 75 in the Bay State, and about 200,000 have received their first dose so far. He added that the state is not quite ready to make residents over 65 eligible for their vaccine.MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts Latest Developments
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.