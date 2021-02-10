BOSTON (CBS) — The state is now offering new guidance on what to do with leftover doses of the coronavirus vaccine following a WBZ-TV I-Team investigation.
The I-Team was the first to report that more than 1,200 doses have gone to waste in Massachusetts.
The state is now saying clinics with leftover doses that are going to expire should give them out instead of throwing them away – even if the recipient is outside the current eligibility rules.
The I-Team previously spoke with the supervisor of the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, who said some extra doses went to waste when "there was nobody on a wait list that we could access in that moment."
“Any vaccine that gets lost is a missed opportunity to vaccinate somebody,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference Wednesday.