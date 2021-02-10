By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has completed 7,884 passes in his NFL career. Throwing the pigskin has become a bit commonplace for the 43-year-old.

So on Wednesday, during the Buccaneers’ aquatic Super Bowl celebration, Brady invented a whole new way of completing a pass: throwing a 7-pound hunk of metal from one boat to another.

It was a stressful experience, and the stakes were high. But Brady — the most clutch quarterback to ever grip a leather or metallic football — obviously completed the pass.

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

Whew.

It looked like Brady didn’t fully weigh the risk of what he was doing until after he completed the pass, but fortunately, zero Lombardis were hurt during the filming of this video.

It was tough to tell from those angles, but reporters on scene noted that it was tight end Cameron Brate who made the catch. NFL tight ends are used to putting themselves in harm’s way to secure passes … but not generally in this way.

Brady was participating in the parade on his own boat, which is apparently worth $2 million.

Tom Brady pulled up to the Super Bowl parade in a new $2 million boat 💰💰 (via @ODonnellFox13)

pic.twitter.com/c18bUSWs0i — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

So, had the trophy gone for a swim, Brady probably could have afforded to pay the costs associated with a diving rescue. Or he could have just paid for a new one.

Still, that was dangerous. But for the GOAT on a boat …

🐐 on a ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/yTHyv87tuS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

… it was just another day at the office.