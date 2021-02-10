BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is just like most of us. From time to time, he has one libation too many.
Maybe he was just a little sea-sick, but his smile says otherwise. All that’s missing from this clip is Brady telling everyone how much he loves them.
I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe
— Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021
Now we just need someone to reveal what Brady was drinking during the celebration. Is there an avocado beer somewhere on the market?
At least he was still standing when he made this video — and could still count to seven:
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021
One thing is for sure, whatever Brady was chugging on Wednesday probably isn’t part of the TB12 Method. But if anyone has earned a cheat day, it’s the seven-time Super Bowl champ.