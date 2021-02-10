BOSTON (CBS) — After an offseason full of rumors, the Red Sox have indeed traded outfield Andrew Benintendi.
The Red Sox are sending Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. Jon Morosi first reported that the Royals were the front-runner, and Jon Heyman broke the news that the deal had been agreed to by both teams.
Benintendi dealt to Royals, pending approvals, medicals
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2021
The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that the Royals will send multiple players to Boston, though the specifics were not immediately known. ESPN's Jeff Passan said it was a three-team trade, with the Mets also getting involved.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Red Sox would get outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Royals and pitcher Josh Winckowski from the Mets.
If this three-way deal is completed (which it is not yet), the Royals would get Andrew Benintendi, the Red Sox would get Franchy Cordero and at least one player from the Mets, while the Mets would get OF prospect Khalil Lee, per source.
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 11, 2021
Benintendi, 26, was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2015. He debuted in 2016, finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, and helped the team win a World Series in 2018.
His batting average dipped from .290 in 2018 to .266 in 2019, with his OPS dropping from .830 to .774. And he played in just 14 games in 2020, going just 4-for-39 at the plate.