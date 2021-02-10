BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,920 new confirmed COVID cases and 82 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 521,045 while the total number of deaths is 14,903.
There were 100,271 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.82%.
There are 1,358 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 43 since Tuesday. There are 309 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 52,372 active cases in Massachusetts.