LOWELL (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt in a fire that gutted a multi-family home in Lowell early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the triple-decker on Westford Street around 4 a.m. as people inside were forced to run out into the bitter cold as flames and thick smoke spread through the building.

“We heard all the smoke detectors go off on time, like right away once the smoke got bigger,” a teenager told WBZ-TV. “We seen everybody run outside, we got everybody out as fast as we could and we called the firefighters.”

A spokesperson for Boston MedFlight told WBZ two people hurt in the fire were flown to Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

“I live across the street and I could feel the heat from inside my apartment. I think everyone got out, but I hope everyone’s okay,” said neighbor Jeff McMillan.

Here’s a look at the scene in its early stages when neighbors say they could feel the heat from these flames from inside their homes across the street @wbz #Lowell 🎥 by Jeff McMillan https://t.co/7HvszpCH5F pic.twitter.com/2ty7LDfscP — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) February 10, 2021

Parts of the roof eventually collapsed three different times within an hour.

It’s not clear yet how or where the fire started.

The Salvation Army said its helping 50-to-60 residents who were forced out of their homes by the fire.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.