I am a teacher, and I am wondering about when students will be able to be vaccinated. – Barb

Children as young as 12 are currently being enrolled in clinical trials so hopefully, we’ll have safety and efficacy data in the next several months. If all goes well, older kids could start getting vaccinated this summer. Younger kids may not be eligible until late 2021 or early 2022.

How long do you have to wait between getting the pneumonia shot and getting the COVID vaccine? – Heather

According to the CDC, ideally, you should wait 14 days between getting the COVID vaccine and other vaccines you might need.

I am wondering if the coronavirus will end up being like the flu – that people will have to get a shot every year against the ‘new’ strain? – Leslie

That is certainly possible. Like influenza viruses, coronaviruses do tend to mutate over time but more slowly, so we’re not sure how often you might need to get boosters. The beauty of the mRNA technology, used in both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, is that it can be used to quickly modify the vaccines when mutations do occur.

My husband and I are 78 and 69 years old and just received a positive test for COVID-19. We are in isolation but want to know how soon we can receive a vaccination. – Sandra

You can get the vaccine if you are no longer in isolation and your symptoms have improved.

My husband had a stroke 5 years ago and has limited use of his right arm. Is it okay for him to get the vaccine in that arm? – Lois, Northboro

I don’t think it matters, though he should ask the vaccinator when he goes to his appointment. His arm may feel sore for a couple of days, so he may prefer to get the shot in the arm that he uses the least. But some people prefer to get shots in their dominant arm so they can move it around more to help relieve the soreness.