BOSTON (CBS) – The historic Old North Church in the North End of Boston is now a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Local seniors are getting their shots in the church pews.
“Fantastic, fantastic. And I didn’t even feel anything,” one woman told WBZ-TV after receiving her shot there.
The clinic is run by NEW Health, which also opened another center in Charlestown Tuesday.
The clinics are open only for residents ages 75 and older in those neighborhoods.
Appointments will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and can be made by phone. For the Old North Church call (617) 724-8725 and for Charlestown, dial (857) 238-1141. You must be registered with Mass General Brigham to get an appointment. If you’re not, you should call 866-211-6588 to register.
NEW Health is an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center.MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
For more information on the vaccine clinics, visit newhealthcenter.org