BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling is stepping down at the end of the month, he announced Wednesday. He said in a statement that he gave his resignation to President Joe Biden this week.
It’s common for U.S. attorneys to offer their resignations at the beginning of a new presidential administration. Former President Donald Trump nominated Lelling to his position in 2017.RELATED: Wasted COVID Vaccines In Massachusetts Are A 'Missed Opportunity,' Baker Says
“It has been an honor to lead this office,” Lelling said. “Over the last 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the country, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe.”RELATED: 'Incredible': Hinsdale Man Hauls In Massive Brown Trout While Ice Fishing
Some of the high-profile cases prosecuted by Lelling’s office during his tenure included the college admissions scam, which resulted in actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman serving jail time, and the Massachusetts State Police overtime scandal.
Lelling has worked for the Department of Justice in Massachusetts since 2005.MORE: Last Kmart Store In Massachusetts To Close