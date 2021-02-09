BIDDEFORD, Maine (CBS) — A rare yellow lobster caught off Maine has a new home and a perfect name. “Banana” arrived earlier this month to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine.
Lobsterman Marley Babb made the catch at Tenants Harbor and donated the lobster to the school.RELATED: NH Man Charged With Intent To Distribute Meth At Encore Casino
“Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here at the MSC,” lab coordinator Lindsay Forrette said in a statement.
The odds of finding a yellow lobster in the wild are said to be about one in 30 million.RELATED: 'Racial Double Standard': Ministers, Officers Call On Walsh To Reinstate New Police Commissioner
The school has worked closely with lobster fishermen and the state’s Department of Marine Research. UNE is a partial recipient of an $860,000 federal grant to study the impact of warming in the Gulf of Maine on young lobsters.
MORE: MIT Grad Student 'Person Of Interest' In Connecticut Homicide