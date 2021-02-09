BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,319 new confirmed COVID cases and 68 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 519,125 while the total number of deaths is 14,821.
There were 52,112 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.96%.
There are 1,401 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 14 since Monday. There are 324 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 55,659 active cases in Massachusetts.