BOSTON (CBS) — There was a lot of respect flowing after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, with two of Kansas City’s biggest stars heaping a ton of praise on Tom Brady.
After Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce filled their brief moments with the Buccaneers quarterback with a whole lot of respect.RELATED: MLB Upgrades Health Protocols: Players To Wear Electronic Tracers, Face Discipline For Violations
Mahomes called Brady a “legend” when the two met on the field after Tampa’s 31-9 victory. Brady let Mahomes know that he is a “stud” and told him to keep in touch.
Kelce was just as complimentary when he crossed paths with Brady.
“I had a feeling you’d figure it out. Congratulations, big guy,” Kelce told Brady. “Congrats on seven.”
You can watch the interactions in this clip shared by NFL Films:RELATED: DeBrusk, Grzelcyk Appear Poised For Return Wednesday Night
Respect ✊
Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021
Brady has had some pretty epic battles with Mahomes, two of which have come in the playoffs. Mahomes is 6-2 in the postseason in his young career, with Brady responsible for both of those losses. In addition to Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, Brady beat Mahomes in the 2018 AFC Championship game while with the Patriots.MORE: NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics 'Up To Something'
Brady did have a little on-field spat with Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu during the game, but he reportedly text the Chiefs safety to apologize for whatever he said to him after the Super Bowl.