EAST BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash in East Boston overnight, police said.
Investigators have not released much information about the crash, which they said happened around 1 a.m. on Chelsea Street near Coughlin Bypass Road.
An SUV hit a utility pole and was severely damaged. A child car seat was on the ground nearby. There's no word yet on if any children were involved.
Boston EMS told WBZ-TV five people were taken to the hospital after the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.