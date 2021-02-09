School ClosingsMassachusetts And Southern NH School Closings
By CBSBoston.com Staff
EAST BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash in East Boston overnight, police said.

Investigators have not released much information about the crash, which they said happened around 1 a.m. on Chelsea Street near Coughlin Bypass Road.

An SUV hit a utility pole and was severely damaged. A child car seat was on the ground nearby. There’s no word yet on if any children were involved.

Boston EMS told WBZ-TV five people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

