PRINCETON (CBS) — A fresh coat of snow brought smiling faces to the Wachusett Mountain ski area in Princeton on Tuesday. Co-Owner of Wachusett Mountain Carolyn Stimpson said this year, they’re seeing plenty of new faces at the ski area.

“I guess it’s fortunate for us they have to quarantine before going to Vermont, quarantine after going to New Hampshire, so they’re staying local and they’re coming to Wachusett,” said Stimpson.

Amanda Wartorm visited the mountain for the first time. “It’s been super smooth. I’ve been to mountains before where it’s a hassle to find parking and get your tickets- it’s a big pain. But it’s been nothing like that at all.”

Wachusett has implemented a number of changes this year to help things run smoothly, including making lift tickets available in foursession time blocks only. The mountain is limited to 50% capacity, so it may seem less crowded, but due to tickets being sold in sessions, business has remained steady.

“It’s pretty even with prior years because we’re doing the sessions. So it’s fairly balanced with prior years,” Stimpson said.

There are also expanded outdoor beverage and food options, including the Capeside Kitchen food truck. Visitors will find more seating on the outdoor deck, with additional fire pits and heaters.

And of course, a fresh coat of snow never hurts.

“I had a snow day so I felt like it was a good idea to come and go on the mountain with some of my friends,” said Connor McCarty of Westminster.

“The snow is soft, it’s not stinging when you go down the slopes, it’s very comfortable. Just good all around- it’s great all around,” AJ Arstamyan of Boston said.

With closing day at Wachusett Mountain scheduled for April 4th, we’re a little more than halfway through the ski season, which means there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of prime conditions.

“This is the best time to ski. It’s sunnier. The days are longer. The snow is softer. There’s more snow. And it’s a great time of year,” Stimpson said.

For more information on Wachusett Mountain, visit: https://www.wachusett.com.