CHICOPEE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are searching the icy Connecticut River as they continue to investigate the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy from Chicopee. Aiden Blanchard has been missing since Friday.
Aiden was last seen walking toward a boat ramp along the river in the Willamansett area by Old Field Road. He is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.
Police have previously searched both the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers with a helicopter, boats, drones and a dive team. Photos shared Tuesday on Facebook show the State Police marine unit navigating the ice in the Connecticut River.
Authorities are continuing to investigate all leads.
“All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing,” State Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday. “Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time.”
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has shared a missing person poster for Aiden on Facebook. Anyone who has information or thinks they may have seen him should immediately call 911 or Chicopee police at 413-594-1639.
