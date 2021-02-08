WORCESTER (CBS) — UMass Memorial opened its coronavirus vaccination center in Worcester on Monday. It is located in the Mercantile Center in Worcester.
There are so many appointments available that the center is calling UMass Memorial patients to get them signed up.
“We also called patients so that for our population of 75 and older if they’re not tech-savvy and can’t go online to book their appointment, we’re outreaching to this population as well to get them to make sure they have an appointment,” UMass Memorial Senior Director of Ambulatory Services Jonna Dube told WBZ-TV.MORE: Thousands Of COVID Vaccination Appointments Unfilled In Massachusetts
There is on-site parking available for those who have limited mobility and the center is located near a bus hub in downtown Worcester.