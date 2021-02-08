CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is back on top of the sports world, now the proud owner of a seventh Super Bowl title. All that man does is win, and some of his former teammates in New England are basking in the quarterback’s glory.

Shortly after Brady helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots took to Twitter to congratulate Brady on winning another ring. Several of Brady’s former teammates also made sure to celebrate their former quarterback’s accomplishment.

Of course, Julian Edelman led the charge. It’s kind of surprising he wasn’t at Raymond James Stadium for Brady’s big night.

That’s some quality photoshopping by Edelman’s social media team. A handful of other Patriots jumped on Twitter to congratulate Brady with a lot of G.O.A.T. talk.

And even some former Patriots jumped in.

Greatness also recognized greatness, with LeBron James congratulating Brady on his “7 piece nugget.” Well said, LeBron.

Brady not only captured his seventh Super Bowl title — which is more than any NFL franchise — but he also added another Super Bowl MVP to his collection, bringing his grand total up to five.

