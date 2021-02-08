By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tyreek Hill was disrespectful.

When the speedy Chiefs receiver spoke to ESPN last summer about chasing Michael Jordan, he knew what he was doing. He was being disrespectful.

Tom Brady, a man who’s managed to invent and obsess over real and perceived slights for 20-plus years, tends to take notice of such things.

On Sunday night in Super Bowl LV, a couple of high-profile incidents of comeuppance stood out, with Antoine Winfield Jr. throwing up deuces to Tyreek Hill and Brady getting face-to-face with Tyrann Mathieu after a touchdown. Yet while that was going on, there was actually a different case of longstanding vengeance-seeking that was taking place, and it involved Brady and Hill.

You see, it was last July, when Hill was basking in the glow of winning a Super Bowl. The Chiefs — with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid — had only won the one championship, but the franchise was feeling good about its chance of building a dynasty.

Yet rather than set an aspiration to be better than Brady, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots — aka the team that put together the best two-decade run of any football franchise in history — Hill bypassed them and instead switched sports to invoke the name of Michael Jordan.

“Why say five? Why not go seven rings, you know what I’m saying? So right now we’re just chasing Jordan. You know what I’m saying?” Hill said on “First Take” on ESPN. “So that’s what we do. So I’m going over five and I’m going to say seven.”

Michael Jordan, as you know, won zero Super Bowls. At the time of Hill’s comment, Tom Brady had won six Super Bowls — beating Hill and the Chiefs en route to title No. 6.

Now, though, Brady has seven, having moved to Tampa, built a winner (as a quarterback/assistant GM/assistant coach).

Looks like Hill will need to adjust that goal for the budding Chiefs dynasty.

And lest you believe that Brady had no idea about this premonition of unrivaled greatness for the Chiefs? Oh, well, you see: There is a tweet for that.

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings… https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

Cue the Halpert GIF!

Tom took notes!

Now, Tom Brady — greatest winner in football history, greatest winner in team sports history, five-time Super Bowl MVP, ageless wonder, maniacal competitor — did he need an offhand comment from Hill to motivate him to win a Super Bowl this year? No, he did not.

But Brady has a long history of making opponents pay for saying anything that could be perceived as disrespectful.

And make no mistake about it: Tyreek Hill? The man was disrespectful.

Brady remembers. And, as is usually the case in the end, Tom Brady won.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.