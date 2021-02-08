BOSTON (CBS) – Following their Super Bowl win on Sunday, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won’t have to travel far to take part in an annual tradition.
Brady and Gronkowski were the stars of the commercial airing after the game, announcing they announce they’re “going to Disney World!”
Gronkowski will participate in festivities on Monday afternoon, visiting some of the park’s famous attractions.
Planning is underway for Brady’s visit, which is expected “in the coming months.” This will mark Brady’s fourth visit to Disney following a Super Bowl win.
The tradition began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms appeared in the commercial.