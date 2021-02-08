BOSTON (CBS) — It figures to be a busy offseason for Stephon Gilmore. As it stands now, he won’t be documenting any of it on social media.

The All-Pro cornerback deleted his social accounts on Monday, with both his Twitter and Instagram pages down the morning after Super Bowl LV.

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore deleted his social media. pic.twitter.com/mWIF9L77uS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021

What this exactly means for Gilmore is anybody’s guess.

It could be that a social media team is reworking some aspects of the accounts, and they’ll be back up shortly. It could be that he’s swearing off social media forever. Or it could be anything in between.

As for Gilmore’s status in New England, that much is unknown too. He reworked his contract prior to last season, with the Patriots agreeing to take some of his 2021 salary and give it to Gilmore in 2020, when he was coming off a Defensive Player of the Year season in 2019. That shuffling of cash, though, makes it unlikely that Gilmore plays with the Patriots on the same deal in 2021.

That leaves the Patriots with a decision to make. Either the team can renegotiate a new deal with Gilmore, or the team can trade or release him, ending a four-year partnership that brought about two Super Bowl appearances and one championship. (Gilmore is also coming off a quad injury that required surgery.)

One thing that seemingly will not factor in to the offseason will be any cryptic social media posts from Gilmore.