BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re looking for a sign that spring is near, look no further than Fenway Park. Monday is Red Sox Truck Day, marking the unofficial start of spring training.
The Red Sox’ equipment truck will be packed up outside of Fenway Park all morning, and the begin its 1,480-mile journey to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida later this afternoon. Crews will begin the loading process around 7 a.m., with the truck set to depart at 2 p.m.
Here’s a quick rundown of what will be loaded up and make its way down to Fort Myers:
20,400 baseballs
1,100 bats
200 batting gloves
200 batting helmets
320 batting practice tops
160 white game jerseys
300 pairs of pants
400 t-shirts
400 pairs of socks
20 cases of bubble gum
60 cases of sunflower seeds
This will be the 24th straight year that Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck from Boston to Fort Myers. The Truck Day tradition — which signifies the unofficial start of Red Sox Spring Training — has been a tradition for the team since 2003.
There is usually a pretty large gathering of Red Sox faithful on hand to wish the truck a safe journey, but fans are being asked not to gather outside the ballpark this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Red Sox pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at JetBlue Park on Feb. 17, with the first full squad workout scheduled for Feb. 22.