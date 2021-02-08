SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (CBS) — Price Chopper/Market 32, which has 15 supermarkets in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire, is merging with another New York-based grocery chain. Company executives announced the merger agreement with Tops Markets on Monday.
"This transaction unites two iconic New York-based grocery chains with deep ties to their local communities and shared commitments to service, savings, and convenience," a statement from both companies read. "With increased scale across their almost perfectly contiguous footprints, the merged companies are expected to be better positioned to compete and offer even more value and outstanding services to their customers across the Northeast."
The new parent company headquartered in Schenectady, New York will consist of nearly 300 supermarkets and over 30,000 employees. Price Chopper/Market 32 stores "will continue to be managed locally by their respective leaders."
The merger is expected to be completed over the next few months and is subject to regulatory approval.
On Sunday, Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies in Worcester, Shrewsbury, Sutton, Webster and Pittsfield began offering the coronavirus vaccine to eligible residents, with a focus on those 75 years and older. Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you're eligible and to book an appointment.