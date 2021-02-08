BOSTON (CBS) – While Tom Brady was in Florida soaking in his 7th Super Bowl victory, Massachusetts was looking like the Snow Bowl all over again! Many locations saw the 6-10 inch range with a few creeping towards one foot by Sunday evening.

Just as we finish shoveling and cleaning up from this round, we’re in for another shot of snow on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the timing and impacts:

TIMING:

Overcast skies will roll in overnight. The flakes will likely start in Worcester County near 8 a.m. As it tracks east, those along Interstate 495 should see the snow near 10 a.m. with coastal locations getting into the activity by noon.

The snow will come down at a steady rate through most of the afternoon. By 6-7 p.m., the moderate snow will taper off but we’ll still have some showers through midnight. Quieter by Wednesday morning’s drive.

AMOUNT:

Most will record 2-4 inches. Some interior locations may record 5 inches, but that seems to come in isolated pockets.

The lowest values will be near southern Bristol and Plymouth County along with Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. A coating to 2 inches seems most likely in those locations.

IMPACT:

The main concern will be travel times during the afternoon and specifically the evening commute. With the left over snow from Sunday’s event and the additional accumulation from this round, road conditions will deteriorate after lunchtime Tuesday.

In a similar light, the weight of the snow from the weekend’s system with Tuesday’s totals could bring down branches and/or power lines. Outages can’t be ruled out.

If this wasn’t enough for you, the snow conveyor belt looks to continue through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Expect another round later this week and possibly another by the weekend! Don’t put the shovel away just yet.