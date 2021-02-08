BOSTON (CBS) – Capacity limits are now up to 40% for most small businesses in the state. “It definitely makes me feel more optimistic that things are going to hopefully get back to normal,” said Dan Gaudet.

The new limit kicked in Monday at 5 a.m. Last week Governor Charlie Baker said they’re making the change because progress is being made in the fight against COVID-19.

“It makes a major difference, 25% is very hard to make it at 25%, but now with 40%,” said Frank DePasquale who owns several restaurants in the North End.

He says the increased limit will be great for Valentine’s Day. “It’s been a roller coaster and we’ve adapted to this roller coaster every single week, or every single month there is a new change,” said DePasquale.

Gyms around Boston are also reporting seeing more customers with the increased capacity limits.

“I think the most exciting ones are folks that are healthcare workers that have been able to get vaccinated that are just coming in with smiles ear to ear,” said Lynx Fitness Club co-owner Billy Najam.

Najam says it’s great to see momentum going into the right direction.

“We can’t wait until things are back to a 100% we know that it’s going to take some time in the meantime we’re going to do everything we can to keep this place really safe and awesome place for people to come and work out,” said Najam.

