MARSHFIELD (CBS) — Marshfield Fairgrounds opened as a large-scale drive-through coronavirus vaccination site Monday morning. It is open for Plymouth County residents who are 75 and older.
Town Administrator Michael Maresco said 120 vaccines will be administered on Monday and by the end of the week, 600 people will be vaccinated a day there.RELATED: New Hampshire Fish And Game Warns Of Unsafe Ice After 3 Lakes Region Incidents
“Today we’re starting off slow because we want to make sure that everything runs the way it should,” said Maresco. “I think people are very excited, this is one of the ways to get people back to normal.”
As people arrive for their vaccination appointment, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and their temperatures will be checked. Then they’ll be directed to a drive-through tent where a Marshfield EMT will administer the vaccine. After receiving the shot, they will pull over into the observation area which will be monitored by volunteers walking around.RELATED: Search Continues For Missing Chicopee Boy Aiden Blanchard
“If people start to feel sick, they’ll lean on their horn, we have paramedics here ready to treat them,” said Maresco.
He expects the site will stay open at least through the end of June.
To book an appointment at the Marshfield Fairground site, go to the Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine website.MORE: 'Snow Conveyor Belt' Continues With 2-4 Inches Expected Tuesday In Massachusetts