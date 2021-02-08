BOSTON (CBS) – At the state’s largest mass vaccination sites, there are still over 7,500 appointments available to get the vaccine that people have been begging for. However, Governor Charlie Baker says even though they’re open and unfilled, they won’t go to anyone who’s not in phase one or at least 75-years-old. “I think the goal here is to make sure that every appointment that we have that’s available is taken by somebody who’s eligible,” said Baker.

CIC Health, which manages the Gillette Stadium site, put out a tweet saying “appointments available!” As of Monday, a spokesperson said there were 3,818 appointments still unfilled at the home of the Patriots.

“It would be difficult for us to go a long distance. Driving is difficult for us,” said Joe White, who is from Chelmsford. He said going to Gillette would not have been an option for him. “We would have tried to avoid that.”

Local distribution sites are full. The Town of Marshfield just opened a drive-up site at its fairgrounds. “We’re going to vaccinate about 120 people today,” said Town Administrator Michael Maresco.

Lowell General Hospital also opened a vaccination site Monday. “Just for folks that might have vaccine hesitancy…it would be daunting for them to get to a larger site,” said hospital COO Amy Hoey.

But Governor Baker defended the efficiency of the Fenway and Gillette sites. “The mass vax sites are basically batting almost 100 percent in terms of doses delivered and doses administered,” Baker said. “They are by far the most successful performer we have in our vaccine delivery system right here in Massachusetts.”

Baker said if any vaccine sits unused, it will be sent to another site.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.