BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,276 new confirmed COVID cases and 55 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 517,806 while the total number of deaths is 14,753.RELATED: FBI: NH Man Who Admitted To Drinking Wine At Capitol Riot Arrested
There were 42,946 total new tests reported.RELATED: Widespread 3-6 Inches Of Snow Likely In Mass., Southern NH Tuesday
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.96%.
There are 1,387 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is a decrease of two since Sunday. There are 329 patients currently in intensive care.MORE: When Can Massachusetts Residents 65+ Get The COVID Vaccine? Baker Says Wait 'A Little While Longer'
There are an estimated 58,439 active cases in Massachusetts.