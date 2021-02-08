By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Normally, picking up penalty for taunting in the Super Bowl is something a player will look back upon with regret, a case of getting caught up in the heat of the moment and hurting his team.

Antoine Winfield Jr., though? He was happy as a clam to incur 14 yards of penalty for taunting Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s blowout win.

“The taunting, man. It’s just something that I had to do,” Winfield said.

The rookie cornerback didn’t forget when Hill did a backflip before crossing the goal line while scoring a touchdown in the Chiefs-Buccaneers regular-season meeting.

In Winfield’s eyes, he was merely repaying the favor in the Super Bowl.

“When we played ’em earlier, Hill went off on us, he back-flipped in front of my face, gave me the peace sign,” Winfield recalled. “So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him.”

Winfield added: “At this moment, it felt amazing to be able to do that, not even gonna lie.”

The penalty came after Mahomes’ fourth-down throw fell incomplete, leading to a turnover on downs in a game the Bucs were leading 31-9. Winfield sought out Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, whom he had covered on the incompletion. After forcing that incompletion, Winfield popped into Hill’s face to offer up a peace sign.

Antoine Winfield Jr. for DROY

pic.twitter.com/wxpNZpPefX — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2021

The penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal from the Bucs’ own 27-yard line, which didn’t really hurt. The Bucs went three-and-out on the resulting possession and punted the ball away, but the game was well in hand at that point.