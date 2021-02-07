BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski show in Super Bowl LV. Brady hit the tight end for two touchdowns in the first half of Super Bowl LV, giving Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the second quarter.
Brady hit his fellow former Patriot for an eight-yard score late in the first quarter to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
THIS DUO 🔥 Brady to Gronk ‼️ @TomBrady @RobGronkowski @Buccaneers #SBLV on CBS
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/XSM8S4UFjd
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 8, 2021
Several current Patriots seemed to enjoy their former teammates connecting for a touchdown in Super Bowl LV, and took to Twitter to celebrate.
😁😁😁✊🏾
— Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 8, 2021
Gronk!!
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 8, 2021
Brady and Gronk connected again in the second quarter, a 17-yard hookup in the middle of the end zone.
Brady and Gronk are dominating the Super Bowl 😳 @TomBrady @RobGronkowski @Buccaneers
📺 #SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/Yu5OnPlcN9
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 8, 2021
Brady and Gronkowski have now connected on 14 career postseason touchdowns. Of course, a dozen of those came when the duo were wearing a Patriots uniform.
That first quarter touchdown was not just Brady’s first Super Bowl touchdown with the Bucs, but also his first first-quarter touchdown of his Super Bowl career. Heading into Sunday’s game, Brady had only led his team to a total of three first quarter points in his nine trips to the Super Bowl.