BOSTON (CBS) — One of Tom Brady’s most cherished traditions in recent years has involved a well-made pump-up video for big games. Super Bowl LV will be no exception.

Brady shared a rather intense video through his social media channels on Sunday afternoon, just about five hours before kickoff for his Buccaneers against the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa.

Serving as the narrator to his own video, Brady’s message was deep:

In this journey, there is no final destination.

There is only the next one. In the pursuit of perfection, the only thing that counts is the journey itself.

The pursuit itself.

And those who give their lives to it, this moment and the focus required to seize it, this fight and the commitment required to face it. Because there’s no such thing as perfect. There is only the relentless pursuit of perfection. That is our cause. That is what makes us a team. And that is why we’re still here. So, once more into the fray. To live and die on this day.

With one enormous “Let’s go!” at the end, Brady’s message is awfully fiery for this one.

Once more into the fray…LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

Brady’s use of the phrase “once more into the fray” is a nod to the Liam Neeson film “The Grey.” In that film, the protagonist readies himself for battle against an alpha wolf. Before beginning this difficult battle, Neeson’s character recites a poem that had been written by his father. It reads:

Once more into the fray Into the last good fight I’ll ever know Live and die on this day Live and die on this day

Nobody will be dying on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium, but Brady’s making it rather clear that he’ll be bringing the highest level of focus and intensity for this, the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his career.