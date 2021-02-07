BOSTON (CBS) – A snowstorm worked its way across Massachusetts on Super Bowl Sunday. Bristol and Plymouth County out into the Cape should expect upwards of eight inches of snow.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Franklin: 7.5 inches
Norwood: 6.8 inches
Norfolk: 6.5 inches
Uxbridge: 6.5 inches
North Walpole: 6.0 inches
Blackstone: 6.0 inches
Walpole: 6.0 inches
Millis: 6.0 inches
Medfield: 5.0 inches
Uxbridge: 5.0 inches
South Holliston: 4.5 inches
Holliston: 4.0 inches
Dover: 4.0 inches
Bellingham: 4.0 inches
Grafton: 3.3 inches
North Attleboro: 3.1 inches
Cambridge: 3.0 inches
Wakefield: 2.8 inches
Lexington: 2.4 inches (1 inch in 1 hour)
Fitchburg: 2.2 inches
Foxborough: 2.0 inches
Stow: 2.0 inches (1 inch in last hour)
Andover: 2.0 inches
Danvers: 2.0 inches
Haverhill: 1.5 inches
Barnstable: 1.5 inches
Lynn: 1.4 inches
North Chelmsford: 1.3 inches
Swampscott: 1.0 inch
Malden: 1.0 inch