BOSTON (CBS) — One way or another watching Super Bowl LV was an emotional experience for all of New England. And while everyone wished the Patriots were playing in football’s biggest game, the team was at least happy to see the greatest player in franchise history celebrate another championship.

Moments after the Buccaneers finished off a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs, the official Patriots Twitter account sent out a short and sweet message to the GOAT.

“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” the tweet stated.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

The Patriots made sure to send a message to Rob Gronkowski, too, imploring him to not damage this year’s Lombardi Trophy. (Gronk may or may not have dented a Lombardi while bunting a baseball.)

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy… — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Julian Edelman, one of Brady’s favorite receivers of all time, got in on the fun, too.

💍 💍 💍 💍

💍 💍 💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

Brady of course won six titles as a member of the Patriots, first winning in 2001 and winning his final championship in 2018.

Brady connected with Gronkowski for not one but two touchdowns in the first half on Sunday night, helping Tampa Bay build a 14-3 lead. Brady connected with another former Patriot — Antonio Brown — for a touchdown before halftime to make it 21-3, and the Bucs never looked back.

In his first year outside of the Patriots organization, Brady is a Super Bowl champion once again, earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP after throwing 40 touchdowns in the regular season.