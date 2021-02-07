TAMPA (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft greeted 80 health care heroes in Tampa Sunday afternoon shortly after they landed in the Patriots team plane on a well-deserved trip to the Super Bowl. 76 of the health care heroes are from New England.

Their day started around 7:30 a.m. with a gathering at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and a security check by the TSA. Four buses brought the workers directly to the tarmac at Logan Airport in Boston where the team jet was waiting. They were greeted by Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft before boarding.

A new decal was put on the plane ahead of the occasion. “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated,” it said.

During the three-and-a-half hour flight to Florida, the health care workers were served breakfast and were interviewed by Dr. Mallika Marshall and WBZ-TV photographer Chris Gobeille. WBZ was the only station on board the Patriots plane for the flight.

Dionne Hamilton, who works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center, told Dr. Marshall that she had never been on a plane before Sunday.

“I’m so excited,” Hamilton said during the first flight of her life. “I don’t know whether to be nervous or excited. So, it’s just a great opportunity.”

Cathy Bean, who works in hospice in South Portland, Maine, said going to the Super Bowl on the Patriots jet has been a “dream” after so many “dark and long” days during the pandemic.

“This is what you see on ‘Ellen’, that people get to do this. Not us. And this just kind of gives us kind of a reset because we still have a long ways to go,” Bean told WBZ. “We don’t have an end date, and so, we just kind of need something to kind of refuel us.”

Trading in the ❄️ for ☀️ #Patriots plane has landed in Tampa. Special guests being greeted by Robert Kraft. @wbz ⁦@mallikamarshall⁩ ⁦@WBZPhotog⁩ pic.twitter.com/8Mjv6P7GKv — Jessi Miller Bradley (@JessiWBZ) February 7, 2021

Once they landed, Robert Kraft greeted the workers and posed for photos with them before they boarded buses to Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV.

“We just thought it was a wonderful way to finish the season. I think what’s gone on with COVID, what’s gone on with politics, America’s just looking for a break and a great day today,” Kraft told Dr. Marshall. “And also, to let people like these healthcare workers know that we’re saying, ‘Thank you.’ And to all the healthcare workers, I’m sorry we couldn’t bring more. We say, ‘Thank you to you for putting your life on the line and doing so much for our community.'”

After the game, they’ll all head back to Boston. The plane is expected to land at 5 a.m. Monday.