TAMPA (CBS) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft greeted the 76 health care heroes in Tampa Sunday afternoon shortly after they landed in the Patriots team plane on a well-deserved trip to the Super Bowl.
Their day started around 7:30 a.m. with a gathering at Gillette Stadium and a security check by the TSA. Four buses brought the workers directly to the tarmac where the Patriots plane was waiting. They were greeted by Gov. Charlie Baker and Jonathan Kraft before boarding.
76 vaccinated healthcare workers are Super Bowl bound! pic.twitter.com/jVIiQ2oMCZ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 7, 2021
A new decal was put on the plane ahead of the occasion. “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated,” it said.
During the 3.5 hour flight to Florida, the healthcare workers were served breakfast.
WBZ-TV has exclusive coverage of the trip. Dr. Mallika Marshall and WBZ-TV photographer Chris Gobeille are on the plane.
The plane is expected to land back in Boston at 5 a.m. Monday morning.