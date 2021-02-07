Calvin Johnson Making Hall Of Fame On First Ballot Should End Any Rob Gronkowski DebateOn the surface, this news has absolutely nothing to do with Rob Gronkowski. Yet ... it absolutely does.

CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

Peyton Manning, 5-Time NFL MVP And Longtime Patriots Foe, Elected Into Pro Football Hall Of FameOne of the Patriots all-time foes is now officially in the Hall of Fame.

Celtics Edge George-Less Clippers 119-115 Behind Tatum's 34The Boston Celtics held off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night.

Hurley: The Tom Brady Legacy Is Beyond The Scope Of Human UnderstandingThat Tom Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl at the age of 43 is a testament to the quarterback's indomitable drive to just keep winning.