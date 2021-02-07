BOSTON (CBS) — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg tested positive for coronavirus, her office announced Sunday.
“She recently learned of potential exposure and was tested. She is monitoring her symptoms, following the guidelines established by the CDC, and is quarantining at home,” a statement said.
Goldberg’s office will continue to function normally and she will work remotely.
“The Treasurer encourages everyone to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, wear a mask, and maintain social distance,” the statement added.