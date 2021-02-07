BOSTON (CBS) — Offensive linemen don’t often get the opportunity for much face time during the Super Bowl. Buccaneers tackle Joe Haeg, though, had his shot at glory.
But he couldn’t hang on.
Haeg lined up as an eligible receiver for Tampa Bay, when Tom Brady and the offense faced a second-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 2-yard line.
Brady ran a play-action fake and quickly threw over the top to Haeg, who was streaking toward the back of the end zone. The pass hit Haeg on the facemask, and the 6-foot-6, 298-pound lineman wrapped both hands around the ball.
Glory was within his grasp. Alas, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens was not particularly enthused to see the big fella haul in the touchdown.
Hitchens recovered in time on the play-fake to get back and give a shove to Haeg. That was enough to jar the ball loose, and Haeg let it fall incomplete.
DENIED by Hitchens!
That drop likely hurt Haeg, and it hurt the Bucs, too, as running back Ronald Jones was stuffed short of the goal line on both third and fourth down, leading to a turnover on downs and no points for Tampa in a 7-3 game.