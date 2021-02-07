BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,004 new confirmed COVID cases and 76 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 516,530 while the total number of deaths is 14,698.
There were 113,095 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.96%, marking the first time it was below 3% since November 9.
There are 1,389 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 62 since Saturday. There are 318 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 59,162 active cases in Massachusetts.