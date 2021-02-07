Weather Alert:
Super Bowl Sunday Snowstorm
Snow Totals For February 7, 2021
A snowstorm worked its way across Massachusetts on Super Bowl Sunday.
Harvard Grad Amanda Gorman Recites Poem During Super Bowl Ceremony Honoring Frontline Workers
Harvard graduate Amanda Gorman, who grabbed the national spotlight after her acclaimed poetry reading at President Joe Biden's inauguration, read another poem before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
New England Patriots Plane Takes 80 Health Care Heroes To Tampa For Super Bowl
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft greeted 80 health care heroes in Tampa Sunday afternoon as they went tp Super Bowl LV.
WBZ Evening Forecast For February 7
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
4 hours ago
WBZ Morning Weather For February 7
Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
14 hours ago
Parts Of Massachusetts Expecting Up To A Foot Of Snow In Super Bowl Sunday Storm
Sunday's snow is a quick-mover, arriving mid-to-late morning and through the afternoon.
Super Bowl Sunday Storm Will Likely Bring Heavy Snow To Southeastern Mass.
For the second time in a week, we are tracking a snowstorm for southern New England, this one coinciding with Super Bowl Sunday.
Tom Brady Throws Touchdown To Antonio Brown, Gets In Tyrann Mathieu's Face After Taking 21-6 Halftime Lead
When you give Tom Brady an extra chance to hurt you, he's going to take advantage every single time.
Tom Brady Hits Rob Gronkowski For First Two Touchdowns Of Super Bowl LV
It's the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski show in Super Bowl LV.
Lineman Joe Haeg Drops Would-Be Touchdown Pass From Tom Brady In Super Bowl
Offensive linemen don't often get the opportunity for much face time during the Super Bowl. Buccaneers tackle Joe Haeg, though, had his shot at glory. But he couldn't hang on.
Celtics Can't Keep Up With Suns, Fall 100-91 In Phoenix
The Celtics had a tough shooting day on Sunday and couldn't keep up with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Tom Brady Sr. Wants His Son To Wear A Mask More Often
It's funny that no matter how successful and famous someone may become, he'll still be his father's son. Always and forever.
WBZ Evening Forecast For February 7
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
4 hours ago
Web Extra: Hospice Worker Says Trip To Super Bowl A 'Dream' After Many 'Dark And Long' Days
Cathy Bean works in hospice in South Portland, Maine. She told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall going to the Super Bowl on the Patriots jet has been a "dream" after so many dark and long days during the pandemic.
4 hours ago
Web Extra: Health Care Hero's First-Ever Flight Is On Patriots Plane To Super Bowl
Dionne Hamilton works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center. She had never been on a plane until Sunday when she got to fly to the Super Bowl with 79 others on the Patriots team jet. She was very nervous.
5 hours ago
Web Extra: Robert Kraft Wishes He Could Have Brought More Health Care Heroes To Super Bowl
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall in Florida Sunday he wanted to bring even more health care heroes to the Super Bowl than the 80 who flew on the Patriots plane.
6 hours ago
Web Extra: Dr. Mallika Marshall Flies To Tampa With Health Care Heroes On Patriots Plane
WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall and photographer Chris Gobeille were on the Patriots plane Sunday with the health care heroes who went to Tampa for the Super Bowl.
6 hours ago
New England Living
WATCH New England Living Episode 1: Lighthouse Dining, Decorating With Daylight, Seafood Recipe
Private dining inside the top of a lighthouse tower. Plus, award-winning chef Carl Dooley teaches us how to create a simple and elegant seafood dish. Our design experts offer up some tips on the latest home trends, from the many benefits of daylight, to open-concept living.
WATCH New England Living Episode 2: Wine Tasting Club, Inside Stonewall Kitchen, Be A Pitmaster
Rachel Holt visits a specialty foods store and kitchen in York, Maine serving up one of New England’s most iconic brands. Get an inside look at one of the most exclusive wine tasting clubs in the northeast.
WATCH New England Living Episode 3: Craft Brewery, Bathroom Remodeling, Perfect Pasta
Rachel Holt talks to the brothers behind one of New England’s fastest growing craft breweries; “Top 10 Best New Chef in America” Chef Douglass Williams teaches us how to make the perfect pasta; Meet the family behind one of New England’s largest collections of imported Italian stone; And how to transform your bathroom into a home oasis.
The Local Seen
To Do List: Chocolate Festival, Zoo Breakfast, Game Day Takeout
WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
3 days ago
Boston's Best
To Do List: Chocolate Festival, Zoo Breakfast, Game Day Takeout
The big game is this weekend and we have some takeout specials for you. Also on this week’s To Do List: a virtual breakfast with zoo animals, a chocolate and ice sculpture festival, and trip to Boston’s Museum of African American History.
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 7:59 pm