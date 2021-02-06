BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,378 new confirmed COVID cases and 59 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 513,526 while the total number of deaths is 14,622.
There were 129,509 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.11%.
There are 1,451 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 52 since Friday. There are 310 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 58,768 active cases in Massachusetts.