REVERE (CBS) – Nine people were forced out after a fire started at a home in Revere. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Firefighters were summoned to the home on Revere Beach Parkway just after 6 p.m., where they found flames on the second floor.
Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro said everyone got out safely, and the firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly because of the house’s proximity to the station.
“The fire station is right down the the street here, a couple houses down, so the guys got here right away and got right to work,” Giampietro said. “Everybody self-evacuated.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.